GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said that a man has died after a house caught on fire on Friday.

The coroner said that they responded to Hillandale Road and found one man in the house while it was on fire.

The coroner has identified the victim as Cedric Bernard Williams, 50. The coroner said that Williams was pronounced dead on the scene by paramedics.

The cause and manner of death remain pending further investigation.

This case remains under investigation by the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office and the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.

Stay connected with 7NEWS for additional information.