LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A $50,000 lottery ticket was sold Monday evening in Laurens County.

The winning ticket was sold at Hot Spot at 4036 Hwy. 221 S. in Laurens.

The numbers for Monday night’s Double Play drawing were 6 – 15 – 31 – 45 – 58 and PB: 5.

Lottery officials said the double play ticket matched four of the first five ball numbers drawn and the red Powerball® number at odds of 1 in 913,129.