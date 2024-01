GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – Check those tickets! A $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold at an Upstate store.

The South Carolina Education Lottery said the ticket was sold at the QuikTrip store, located at 1840 Highway 101 S.

The winning numbers from the drawing are 13-31-33-51-58 with Powerball number 15.

Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

The estimated jackpot for Monday night’s drawing is $88 million.