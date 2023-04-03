TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (WSPA) – Check your tickets! A Powerball player in Travelers Rest could be $50,000 richer after Saturday’s drawing.

The South Carolina Education Lottery said a ticket matching four white balls and the Powerball was purchased at the Rest Stop convenience store on North Main Street in Travelers Rest.

The winning numbers from Saturday’s drawing were 11 – 19 – 21 – 29 – 52 and the Powerball was 17.

Winners have 180 days to claim their prize.

Another $50,000 ticket was sold at a gas station on West Ashley Circle in Charleston, according to the lottery.

There were no grand prize winners in Saturday’s drawing so Monday’s jackpot has risen to an estimated $159 million.