50th annual Holiday Fair returns to Greenville Convention Center

Local News

by: Taylor Murray

Posted: / Updated:

(Source: Pixabay)

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The 50th annual Holiday Fair at the Greenville Convention Center is one holiday tradition that will not be cancelled due to the pandemic.

The Holiday Fair is the region’s largest selection of holiday arts, crafts and gifts under one roof, according to the event’s website. More than 350 crafters and commercial vendors will be at the fair, offering shoppers a change to support small businesses this holiday season.

“Holiday Fair is more than just a shopping tradition,” Greenville Convention Center General Manager John Wilusz said. “For most vendors, annual shows like Holiday Fair are vital to support their small businesses and their families so we felt it was important to continue with the show this year, adding in new measures to make the event as safe as possible”.

The three-day fair will kick off Thursday at 9 a.m. and go through Saturday.

Show dates and times:

  • Dec. 3 – 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Dec. 4 – 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Dec. 5 – 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Masks will be required for all attendees, vendors and staff. Hand sanitizer stations will also be available.

Anyone wishing to attend will be able to buy tickets in advance online or at the door.

Click here for more information about the fair.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Carolina Eats Contest
Find A Job
Color your Weather
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories