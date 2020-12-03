50th annual Holiday Fair returns to Greenville Convention Center

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The 50th annual Holiday Fair at the Greenville Convention Center is one holiday tradition that will not be cancelled due to the pandemic.

The Holiday Fair is the region’s largest selection of holiday arts, crafts and gifts under one roof, according to the event’s website. More than 350 crafters and commercial vendors will be at the fair, offering shoppers a change to support small businesses this holiday season.

“Holiday Fair is more than just a shopping tradition,” Greenville Convention Center General Manager John Wilusz said. “For most vendors, annual shows like Holiday Fair are vital to support their small businesses and their families so we felt it was important to continue with the show this year, adding in new measures to make the event as safe as possible”.

The three-day fair will kick off Thursday at 9 a.m. and go through Saturday.

Show dates and times:

Dec. 3 – 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Dec. 4 – 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Dec. 5 – 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Masks will be required for all attendees, vendors and staff. Hand sanitizer stations will also be available.

Anyone wishing to attend will be able to buy tickets in advance online or at the door.

Click here for more information about the fair.