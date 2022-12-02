SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) — The annual Holiday Fair at the Greenville Convention center is running from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, according to the event organizers.

The Holiday Fair is the region’s largest selection of holiday arts, crafts, and gifts under one roof, according to the event’s website. More than 350 crafters and commercial vendors will be at the fair, offering shoppers a chance to support small businesses this holiday season.

“Holiday Fair is more than just a shopping tradition,” Greenville Convention Center General Manager John Wilusz said previously. “For most vendors, annual shows like Holiday Fair are vital to support their small businesses and their families so we felt it was important to continue with the show this year, adding in new measures to make the event as safe as possible”.

Tickets are sold onsite and cost $7 for adults and $6 for seniors. It’s free for children under 12. Parking at the Greenville Convention Center is $5, according to the press release.

Thursday, December 1: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, December 2: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, December 3: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For general admission and group rate information, click here.