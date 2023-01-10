MADISON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Six people have been arrested in connection to a quadruple stabbing at a Madison County Airbnb.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to an Airbnb rental located in the 100 block of Gid Flynn Road in Marshall in reference to a stabbing involving multiple individuals.

Following an investigation, the following individuals have been arrested and charged:

Jay Caleb Bell (Source: Madison County Sheriff’s Office)

Daniel Mansilla-Perea (Source: Madison County Sheriff’s Office)

Richard Vincent Sakowski (Source: Madison County Sheriff’s Office)

Cassi Deann Sakowski (Source: Madison County Sheriff’s Office)

Christopher Lyn Boles (Source: Madison County Sheriff’s Office)

Jodi Michelle Douthit (Source: Madison County Sheriff’s Office)

Jay Caleb Bell

assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill

two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

felony possession of schedule one psilocybin mushrooms

felony possession of schedule two cocaine

possession of marijuana

Daniel Mansilla-Perea

felony possession of schedule one psilocybin mushrooms

felony possession of schedule two cocaine

possession of marijuana

Richard Vincent Sakowski

felony possession of schedule one psilocybin mushrooms

felony possession of schedule two cocaine

possession of marijuana

Cassi Deann Sakowski

felony possession of schedule one psilocybin mushrooms

felony possession of schedule two cocaine

possession of marijuana

Christopher Lyn Boles

felony possession of schedule one psilocybin mushrooms

felony possession of schedule two cocaine

possession of marijuana

Jodi Michelle Douthit

felony possession of schedule one psilocybin mushrooms

felony possession of schedule two cocaine

possession of marijuana

Deputies said all the individuals involved were vacationing in Madison County and that this is an isolated incident.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations is assisting with the investigation.