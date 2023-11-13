LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Numerous arrests were made in a burglary investigation after searches were executed at two Laurens County homes.
The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office executed simultaneous search warrants for a home on Boyd Road and another on Highway 76 West in response to the several-month-long investigation.
Deputies seized and recovered numerous firearms along with illegal narcotics during the searches.
The Lauren’s County Sheriff’s Office arrested the following:
Scottie Wayne Burkhalter
- Burglary first-degree
- Grand larceny
- Receiving stolen goods over $2000 in value
- Weapons/sale or delivery of pistol to and possession by certain persons unlawful, stolen pistol
Heather Sims
- Receiving stolen goods over $2000 in value
Jason Sommers
- Trafficking methamphetamine over 10 grams
- Unlawful neglect of a child (two counts)
- Possession of schedule I to V controlled substance (two counts)
- Possession with intent to distribute controlled substance in schedule I, II, III
Dana Sommers
- Trafficking methamphetamine over 10 grams
- Unlawful neglect of a child (two counts)
- Possession of schedule I to V controlled substance (two counts)
- Possession with intent to distribute controlled substance in schedule I, II, III
Britany Lynn Holiday
- Trafficking methamphetamine over 10 grams
- Parole violation
Christopher Dale Sams
- Possession of less than one gram of methaphetamine
The sheriff’s office said the investigation remains ongoing and more arrests are expected.