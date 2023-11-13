LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Numerous arrests were made in a burglary investigation after searches were executed at two Laurens County homes.

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office executed simultaneous search warrants for a home on Boyd Road and another on Highway 76 West in response to the several-month-long investigation.

Deputies seized and recovered numerous firearms along with illegal narcotics during the searches.

The Lauren’s County Sheriff’s Office arrested the following:

Scottie Wayne Burkhalter

Burglary first-degree

Grand larceny

Receiving stolen goods over $2000 in value

Weapons/sale or delivery of pistol to and possession by certain persons unlawful, stolen pistol

Heather Sims

Receiving stolen goods over $2000 in value

Jason Sommers

Trafficking methamphetamine over 10 grams

Unlawful neglect of a child (two counts)

Possession of schedule I to V controlled substance (two counts)

Possession with intent to distribute controlled substance in schedule I, II, III

Dana Sommers

Trafficking methamphetamine over 10 grams

Unlawful neglect of a child (two counts)

Possession of schedule I to V controlled substance (two counts)

Possession with intent to distribute controlled substance in schedule I, II, III

Britany Lynn Holiday

Trafficking methamphetamine over 10 grams

Parole violation

Christopher Dale Sams

Possession of less than one gram of methaphetamine

The sheriff’s office said the investigation remains ongoing and more arrests are expected.