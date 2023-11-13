LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Numerous arrests were made in a burglary investigation after searches were executed at two Laurens County homes.

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office executed simultaneous search warrants for a home on Boyd Road and another on Highway 76 West in response to the several-month-long investigation.

Deputies seized and recovered numerous firearms along with illegal narcotics during the searches.

The Lauren’s County Sheriff’s Office arrested the following:

Scottie Wayne Burkhalter

  • Burglary first-degree
  • Grand larceny
  • Receiving stolen goods over $2000 in value
  • Weapons/sale or delivery of pistol to and possession by certain persons unlawful, stolen pistol

Heather Sims

  • Receiving stolen goods over $2000 in value

Jason Sommers

  • Trafficking methamphetamine over 10 grams
  • Unlawful neglect of a child (two counts)
  • Possession of schedule I to V controlled substance (two counts)
  • Possession with intent to distribute controlled substance in schedule I, II, III

Dana Sommers

  • Trafficking methamphetamine over 10 grams
  • Unlawful neglect of a child (two counts)
  • Possession of schedule I to V controlled substance (two counts)
  • Possession with intent to distribute controlled substance in schedule I, II, III

Britany Lynn Holiday

  • Trafficking methamphetamine over 10 grams
  • Parole violation

Christopher Dale Sams

  • Possession of less than one gram of methaphetamine

The sheriff’s office said the investigation remains ongoing and more arrests are expected.