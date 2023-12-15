ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Six people, including a juvenile, have been charged in connection with a November armed robbery in Asheville.

The robbery happened on November 3 on Atkinson Street.

Asheville Police said the victim was assaulted and pistol whipped during the armed robbery.

Investigators were able to identify and charge five men and a juvenile.

The six were found in the area of Atkinson Street on December 12 and were captured.

The suspects were identified as 19-year-old Maurice Montrell Harris, Jr., 21-year-old Kuron Christopher Grant, 25-year-old Azenda Tavis Johnson, 18-year-old Zyon Zaeshawn Jacobs, 20-year-old Daquavion Jaquez Chancellor, and a juvenile.

Harris, Grant, Johnson, Jacobs, and the juvenile were all charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to seriously injure.

Johnson and Jacobs also face drug possession charges.

Chancellor was charged with aid & abet armed robbery, felony aid & abet, and felony probation violation.

The suspects were booked into the Buncombe County Detention Facility.