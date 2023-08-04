GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County high school students signed to an apprenticeship program at Prisma Health.

During the Prisma Health Certified Nursing Assistant Youth Apprenticeship Program’s inaugural signing event, six high school students who plan to enter the nursing profession signed with Prisma Health.

Through the program, the students will receive hands-on nursing experience.

The program is the result of a partnership between Prisma Health, Apprenticeship Carolina, Greenville Technical College, and Greenville County Schools.

Through the program, high school seniors are dually enrolled at Greenville Technical College and employed as needed by Prisma Health as nursing support assistants.

Greenville County Schools Superintendent Burke Royster spoke about the program’s benefits at the event.

“This program blends perfectly those two things together: college credit, industry-recognized certification,” Dr. Royster said. “It also reflects the way in which we best do our work and how we honor that commitment to prepare our students for the future.

Annette Dunphy, the director of nursing at the Greenville Memorial Hospital at Prisma Health spoke of how helpful the program will be.

“We need our nurses, we need our techs, we need anyone in the medical field,” Dunphy said. “Having them to learn, to grow, and see it from the beginning stages of everything… It’s phenomenal.”

By the end of their apprenticeships, the students will complete all prerequisite courses for the nursing career pathway and will earn about 27 college credits.

The apprenticeships are paid. The students work a minimum of 10 hours per week at Prisma Health.