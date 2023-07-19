MARION, N.C. (WSPA) – The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said that a man is facing multiple drug charges following a lengthy investigation that lasted for six months.

According to deputies, Marion Police Department Detectives and Agents from the NC SBI along with our Joint MCSO and MPD SWAT team executed a search warrant at a home on July 13th.

Deputies said that a search warrant for Christopher Scott Miller, 51, home turned up six ounces of methamphetamine.

Miller was charged with the following:

felonious possession of a scheduled II controlled substance

felonious possession with intent to manufacture

sell and deliver a scheduled II cs

felonious trafficking methamphetamine

felonious maintaining a dwelling for a scheduled II cs

Miller was issued a $115,000 secured bond.