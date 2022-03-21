SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg County Council has taken the first step in allowing six new companies to become part of a multi-county industrial park.

The Spartanburg Cherokee County Industrial Park, located on Highway 110, already has 5 companies in it. Soon, it could include companies that aren’t physically located at the park.

“Physically, there in another part of the county, but this Cherokee County-Spartanburg County industrial park, they get to be a part of it on paper. It gets them a lower rate that they’re charged and some more incentives they’re able to get,” said David Britt.

Monday night, Spartanburg County Council unanimously approved an ordinance to include those off-site businesses. They still have two more readings until it’s set in stone. Cherokee County already approved it. David Britt, with Spartanburg County, said they pay Cherokee County 1% of the Fee in Lieu tax to be a part of the park.



“We have such a great relationship with Cherokee County, I think they with us, that we put all of our companies that go in these multi-county industrial parks in Cherokee. It just keeps them real clean and it’s a great tool in our toolbox to help these companies and the employees who are going to work at these companies,” he said.

Britt said there are a lot of incentives for Spartanburg County and other companies to be a part of the industrial park.

“Gives them a lower tax rate, and the ability to invest in their people and their equipment, and building. Get a nicer building, get more equipment and it’s a win, win, win in the best sense,” said Britt.

He said not just any company can be approved, though.

“The level of investment has to meet a certain threshold, and also the number of employees that go with it and the level of pay,” he said.

As a result, Britt said these 6 companies would be creating several hundred jobs.

Cherokee County officials sent 7NEWS a statement regarding the industrial park.

“We are always excited about new investment in our area, and are happy to partner with Spartanburg County on many such endeavors. The Upstate of SC is open for business and these new investments are further proof that our area is growing and is on everyone’s radar.” Steve Bratton, Cherokee County Administrator

The six new businesses that could be coming are: