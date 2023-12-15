GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Six new tenants, including two national retailers, have been announced for the County Square redevelopment project in downtown Greenville.

RocaPoint Partners announced Friday that Pottery Barn and Williams Sonoma are each planning a retail store at the $1 billion mixed-use development.

The two national brands will anchor the development alongside the previously announced Whole Foods Market.

Rendering of Pottery Barn location planned for County Square redevelopment in downtown Greenville, S.C. (From: RocaPoint Partners)

Also joining the County Square project will be Sports & Social and PBR Cowboy Bar which will be opened by The Cordish Companies.

The 23,000-square-foot sports bar and entertainment venue will be the first of its kind in South Carolina. The company has a similar entertainment space as part of Live! at the Battery Atlanta.

They join other entertainment options set to open at County Square including Fairway Social and Pins Mechanical.

Rendering of Williams Sonoma location planned for County Square redevelopment in downtown Greenville, S.C. (From: RocaPoint Partners)

New food options coming to Greenville include Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar, Hawkers, and The Salty.

The Fleming’s location will be their first in South Carolina.

Hawkers will serve authentic Asian street food while The Salty will sell gourmet donuts, baked goods, and coffee.

Those restaurants join previously announced food outlets at the development including Perch Kitchen and Tap, Agave Bandido, Jinya Ramen Bar, and Ben & Jerry’s.

“Greenville County Square is moving full steam ahead,” said Patrick Leonard, principal at RocaPoint Partners. “We’ve seen enormous interest in the project as Greenville continues to be a market that attracts high-quality tenants. With an upswing in population and a desirable quality of life for residents, it’s no surprise companies and retailers are choosing to bring their businesses to this charming downtown, many for the first time.”

Crews are in the process of demolishing the old country administration building on the project site.

Construction has also begun on roads and infrastructure within the County Square development.

Once complete, the project is estimated to add around three million square feet of new buildings to downtown Greenville.