6 students arrested, several staff injured after fight at Mauldin HS

MAULDIN, SC (WSPA) – District officials say six students have been arrested after a fight at Mauldin High School.

Adminstrators, teachers, and school resource officers responded to the fight when it happened during lunch Friday, according to Greenville County Schools.

Several staff members at the school, including the principal, were hurt in the fight. Those staff members received medical attention.

Mauldin Police arrested the students who will be suspended and recommended for an expulsion hearing, the district said.

Additional law enforcement and district personnel were called to campus to ensure the rest of the school day was completed orderly.

The district said officers and district staff will be back on campus early next week as a precaution.