ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Abbeville County Coroner’s Office said that a woman was found dead in Lake Secession by a fisherman early Saturday morning.

According to the coroner, First Responders from the Abbeville Search & Rescue Dive Team, Abbeville County EMS, Abbeville Sheriff’s Department, and SC DNR all responded to the Crystal Lake Court area.

The coroner has identified the victim as Anna Mae De La Merced, 64. According to the coroner, Merced was found dead in the water.

The coroner said that Merced was not wearing a water floatation device and was approximately 60 yards from shore.

Further investigation revealed that the Merced had been operating her boat and at some point ended up in the water. The boat was found adrift approximately 2000 yards down the lake from the victim.

The incident is being investigated by the Abbeville County Coroner’s Office and SC DNR.

An autopsy report is scheduled for Tuesday.