MCDOWELL COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people were arrested after deputies seized $64,000 worth of methamphetamine in mid-April.

The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said deputies executed a search warrant on April 14 on a house in the Woodlawn community.

During the search, deputies found 800 grams of methamphetamine with a retail street value of $64,000 and money.

Steven Lynn Milam (Source: McDowell County Sheriff’s Office)

Dakota Tyanna McCool (Source: McDowell County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies arrested Steven Lynn Milam, 48, of Marion, and Dakota Tyanna McCool, 30, of Marion.

Milam was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession with the intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine, felonious possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a dwelling to keep a controlled substance.

McCool was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession with the intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine and felonious possession of methamphetamine.

Both were given bonds.