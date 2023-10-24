HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA)- The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said that a man was arrested after a months-long investigation was completed.

In June, deputies said that they were made aware that a man had been sexually abusing a juvenile female. Upon further investigation, deputies found out that the abuse started several years ago and happened multiple times over the past three years.

Deputies arrested Robin David Gilliland, 68, of Hendersonville on Tuesday. Gilliland was charged with three counts of indecent liberties with a child.

Gilliland did receive a $60,000 bond.