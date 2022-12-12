GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) — The new owner of an 83-acre lot in Simpsonville plans to build a subdivision of 69 single-family homes on E. Georgia Road, according to a press release from the developer.

Mark III Properties of Spartanburg purchased the property for $3,036,000 to build a Toll Brothers subdivision.

Toll Brothers currently has developments in Fountain Inn and Greer, SC, according to the developer.

“This project is important to the Simpsonville area because it brings needed housing and inventory to a tight real estate market. The development also retains the natural beauty of the land with 50% of the site being preserved as natural green space. We are thrilled to have worked with developer Mark III Properties and builder Toll Brothers, because they see the importance of preserving Simpsonville and its natural beauty,” said Doug Peterson, an advisor for Blackstream, the real estate company that made the purchase.