6th annual Rhythm on the Rails with live music and BBQ this weekend

CLINTON, SC (WSPA) – The City of Clinton will host the sixth annual Rhythm on the Rails barbecue and live music festival June 19 and 20.

The free event will kick off Friday at 5 p.m. in downtown Clinton. The festival will run from 5 – 9 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. on Saturday.

Mayor Bob McLean said the city will be practicing social distancing and will be following DHEC guidelines to keep visitors safe as they attend the festival.

The festival will offer retail and craft vendors, games, rides, music and the Smokin’ on the Rail BBQ competition. Wristbands for the rides will be sold at the event.

The barbecue competition will take place Saturday, but much of the cooking will begin Friday night, with more than 15 competitors.

Click here for more information about the event.