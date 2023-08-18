HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Seven men have been arrested in connection to a case of theft from a construction supply company.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, Jose Ruben Huerta and Marcelino Huerta were charged with stealing and selling inventory from Cason Builders Supply, a company they are both former employees of.

The stolen inventory has an estimated value of $180,000 and was first reported to deputies on April 3.

According to the sheriff’s office, Jose was charged with over 40 counts of felony larceny by employee and felony conspiracy. Marcelino was charged with 18 counts of felony larceny by employee and felony conspiracy.

In addition to Jose and Marcelino, the following men have been arrested for their involvement in what the sheriff’s office calls an “elaborate theft network”:

Jose Jiminez Rosales

Hugo Hernandez Castillo

Jose Salinas Ramirez

Primitivo Mejia-Juarez

Julio Cesar Luna Hernandez

Rosales, Castillo, Ramirez, Mejia-Juarez, and Hernandez each own a landscaping or construction company and are each facing multiple counts of aid and abet larceny by employee and felony conspiracy.

The sheriff’s office also said it is still looking for Antonio Moguel-Aguilar, owner of Anthony’s Landscaping. Moguel-Aguilar is wanted for 6 counts of aid and abet larceny by employee and felony conspiracy.

The sheriff’s office asked anyone with information on Moguel-Aguilar to come forward and assist in resolving the case.