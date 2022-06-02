PELZER, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Fire Headquarters is investigating seven fires that happened in the Pelzer area over the past several months.

Off of Highway 20 in Anderson County there is a community. From a distance it appears to be just like another other, but as you travel down the streets in Pelzer you will find several homes, within a one-mile radius of each other, at the center of active fire investigations.

“We have had about five or six fires in the past two or three months,” said Lt. Kodi Brock, West Pelzer Fire Department.

According to the West Pelzer Fire Department, their crews, along with Williamston and Wren Fire Departments, responded to the area for two of the latest fires Thursday morning.

Officials said the first call came in around 5:56 a.m. at a home on Square Street.

“We got there and there was black smoke showing and a little bit of fire coming out of the exterior wall,” said Lt. Brock.

While responding, a second call alerted them of a fire nearby on Brock Street.

The Anderson County Fire Headquarters said both fires were quickly put out, however it increased number of investigations in the area to seven.

Some of the homes have more damage than others.

“Two or three of them have been fully involved when we arrived on scene,” said Lt. Brock. “Most of them we have gotten there pretty fast and we got a jump on them, so they hadn’t got out of hand or anything.”

While there was minor damage reported for both of the fires on Thursday, the number of recent fires have neighbors concerned.

“It kind of makes me concerned, for my house. You know, for my step-dad and my mother’s safety, you know, the neighbor’s safety,” said Jamie Bennett, Pelzer resident.

Bennett said she moved back in with her family on River Street two months ago. Here home is located two doors down from one of the fires being investigated. That home was a total loss.

“When we go by it, it’s so sad to see,” said Bennett.

She said she hopes investigators will determine the cause sooner rather than later before officials add another home to their list of investigations.

“If this is somebody doing this for fun, it’s not cool,” said Bennett. “I just hope it gets cleaned up.”

The cause of the two fires Thursday morning are unknown. It is unclear if the other fires in the area are linked to the most recent investigations.

The Anderson County Fire Headquarters said a suspect was arrested Thursday afternoon for at least one of the seven fires.

Logan Driver was charged with second degree arson for a fire that sparked back in March on Goodrich Street.

He is currently being held in the Anderson County jail.