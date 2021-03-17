7 News preparing you for severe weather

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- As severe weather is expected in parts of the Carolinas, there are several things to keep in mind when it is approaching; have necessities on hand, form a plan about where you’re going to stay, and keep calm.

Severe weather can bring some challenging hurdles like power outages. flooding and damage to buildings.

Deputy Director of Emergency Management in Greenville County, Jessica Stumpf, urges us all to make a plan before it’s too late.

“Know where you’re going to go if a tornado warning is issued. Whether you’re at home or if you’re at school or work,” Stumpf said.

Saying a key component to being prepared is staying on high alert.

Stumpf said, “We want people to make sure they’re paying attention to what the weather forecast is, so make sure you’re watching it this evening before you go to bed, watching it first thing when you wake up tomorrow morning.”

She says if you’re inside a building the most important thing to remember, “You want to be on the lowest level that you can possibly get to in a building, the most interior room away from windows.”

Additionally, to have supplies ready.

“Having extra water as well as nonperishable food and a location ready to go so you’re not running around at the last minute trying to find this stuff. We also recommend having extra batteries,” Stumpf said.

Click here more information on what to do in a weather emergency including where to take shelter if you’re inside or outside.