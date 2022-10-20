WALHALLA, S.C. (WSPA) – Seven men from Oconee County were arrested over the week on sexual exploitation of a minor charges.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, an Investigator with the Sheriff’s Office received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding the possession and possible distribution of child sexual abuse material.

Search warrants were executed at seven different addresses in Oconee County over the last two days.

According to deputies, the ages of the victims ranged from 3 years to 16 years of age.

The evidence seized by investigators indicated that the material was possessed by all seven men and in some instances, was then distributed over the internet.

The following individuals were arrested during the sting:

Ernest Joseph McDonald, 23, charged with sexual exploitation of a minor -3rd degree – One count.

Thomas Gerald Allred, 45, charged with sexual exploitation of a minor – 2nd degree – Four counts.

Terry Randall Belk, Jr., 23, charged with sexual exploitation of a minor – 2nd degree – One count.

Jon Joseph Carranza, 26, charged with sexual exploitation of a minor – 2nd degree – One count.

Richard David Raffl, 74, charged with sexual exploitation of a minor – 3rd degree – One count.

William Douglas Minner, 59, charged with sexual exploitation of a minor – 3rd degree – Twenty counts.

Robert Mann Hagan, 74, charged with sexual exploitation of a minor – 3rd degree – One count.

This is an ongoing investigation, and 7NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.