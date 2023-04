FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (WSPA) – The Laurens County Coroner said a 7-year-old died after being hit by a car.

According to the coroner’s office, the child was hit by a car near Kimbark Lane around 5 p.m. on March 25.

The child was airlifted to a nearby hospital and later died from the injuries on April 1.

The coroner identified the child as Cameron Julian Sweeney, 7, of Fountain Inn.