SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A 72-year-old man died Wednesday afternoon following a crash in Lyman.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said the crash occurred on October 4th on Highway 292.

The victim was transported to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased shortly after 4 p.m.

The coroner’s office identified the patient as William Bryson Austin Jr., of Wellford. Investigators said a forensic examination is pending at this time.

The crash is under investigation by the Lyman Police Department