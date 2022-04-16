TRYON, N.C. (WSPA) – 7NEWS Chief Meteorologist Christy Henderson emceed at the 74th annual Block House Steeplechase Races in Tryon Saturday.

The first of four horse races started early Saturday afternoon with a total prize of $90,000.

Pre-race activities included an Easter egg hunt for kids and the Tryon hounds running a lap around the race course.

7NEWS Chief Meteorologist Christy Henderson emceed the Hat & Crazy Pants contest. No monetary prize was given for this competition except for bragging rights and rounds of applause.