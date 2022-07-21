GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – In the first six months of 2022, South Carolina Highway Patrol investigated 19,880 crashes on highways in Abbeville, Anderson, Cherokee, Greenville, Greenwood, Laurens, Oconee, Pickens, Spartanburg and Union Counties. In the first half of the year, nearly 6200 people were injured in crashes and 157 were killed.

“The most dangerous thing you’ll do day-in and day-out is drive your vehicle from point A to point B,” Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway said.

Greenville County had the most deadly accidents with 50, followed by Spartanburg (30), Anderson (26), Greenwood (9), Laurens (9), Oconee (9), Pickens (8), Cherokee (7), Union (5) and Abbeville (4).

In total, there were 4,306 crashes that caused injuries.

According to data from SCHP, roughly four out of every five crashes in the Upstate did not involve injuries. However, these minor accidents – which troopers said usually happen on more congested roads – usually still carry with them citations and expensive vehicle repairs.

According to troopers, the most dangerous time of day to drive is at night and the most dangerous time of year to drive is the summer.