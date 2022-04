SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – 7NEWS meteorologists are tracking severe weather Tuesday afternoon in the Carolinas.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Greenwood County has expired.

At 2:51 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 12 miles southeast of greenwood, or 4 miles southeast of ninety six historic site, moving northeast at 30 mph.

Stay with 7NEWS as the storm continues to move through the area.