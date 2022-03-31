GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – 7NEWS spoke with ProActive Response Group following a school shooting in Greenville County.

We previously reported that a student was shot Thursday afternoon at Tanglewood Middle School.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened in the front part of the school.

Chad Ayers with ProActive Response Group said, “this is a devastating day for Greenville County.”

This was in response to a teenage student who was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound. Their condition is unknown at this time.

ProActive Response Group provides on-site active shooter training and emergency medical response training which teaches teachers, students and anyone else to know what do during an active shooting and how to recognize early warning signs.

The organization has helped train schools, churches and various other organizations.

Ayers said one of the main training points to remember is “to know what to do during the event”.

Another main training point is to “build that survival mindset”. He added that evacuation gives you the best chance to live.

ProActive Response Group has not trained any teacher in Greenville County.