GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – As part of Nexstar’s Founder Day of Caring, 7NEWS/WSPA employees volunteered with Greer Relief and Resources Agency, Inc. in downtown Greer.

The non-profit, founded in 1936, helps neighbors in need. Not only does it offer food assistance but also case management, financial support, referrals for resources and agencies that can then further assist, and next step education.

“Our programs are a hand up rather than a hand out. Our goal is to help identify the core problems our neighbors face, address the issues together, and ultimately break the cycle rather than only treating the immediate need,” according to Greer Relief’s website.

Greer Relief can help with:

Utility Bills

Rent

Mortgage

Heating oil

Life sustaining prescription medications

Food, hygiene, and household supply assistance

Greer Relief offers assistance to those in Greenville and Spartanburg counties, focusing many services in Greer, Taylors, Duncan, Lyman, Wellford, and Startex.

It also has a RENEW (Reaching Every Neighbor Every Way) program, which offers tools to prevent further crisis. Participants attend classes either at Greer Relief or with community partners to earn RENEW Rewards. RENEW classes include budgeting, job resources, nutrition, arts/crafts, yoga, walking club, etc., according to Greer Relief’s website.

Participants can use their RENEW Rewards to purchase clothing, household items, and more. The rewards can also be used in the annual Christmas Morning Shoppe to purchased gifts.

“We also rely heavily upon donations of time, goods, and money from concerned citizens, businesses, and faith-based groups to meet the needs of our neighbors,” according to the non-profit’s website.

Greer Relief is located at 202 Victoria Street in Greer.

If you would like to donate, volunteer, or learn more, click here.