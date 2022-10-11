SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson stopped in Spartanburg on Tuesday to announce millions of dollars awarded to support victims of crimes.

“These organizations and these individuals serve as a bridge from victimhood to survivorship,” said Wilson.

Wilson announced more than $8.5 million in grants for 30 groups and non-profit agencies to help support crime victims in the Upstate.

The grants are distributed by the Department of Crime Victim Assistance Grants, in the attorney general’s office.

There are three types of grants: Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) grants, Violence Against Women Act (VACA) grants, and State Victim Assistance Program (SVAP) grants.

“These funds go towards projects to serve victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse, human trafficking, and more,” said Wilson.

Project R.E.S.T. is one of the grant recipients and will receive more than $1 million. The non-profit helps victims of domestic violence and sexual violence.

“We couldn’t do what we’re doing for as many people as we serve without these generous grant funds,” said Elizabeth Pratt, director of clinical services.

Pratt said this money will help fund their emergency shelter, therapy programs, and a 24-hour crisis hotline.

“At this point this year, I’ve already had almost 600 people referred for therapy to our program, and that’s probably a pretty close estimation of the total number of people we’ve served,” said Pratt.

Another recipient is the 7th Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office, which is receiving more than $72,000.

“So much we hear about defendants and their rights and everything, but victims are so important to us and victims have rights also and this goes a long way to help protect their rights,” said Solicitor Barry Barnette.

Barnette said his office will use these funds will help victims of domestic violence.

“It makes a huge difference to domestic violence victims in our office. They need all the support they can get and it gives us extra prosecutor resources to help with that,” said Barnette.

Wilson said he hopes victims know they’re not alone and believes these grants will have a big impact on the community

“These men and women and the organizations they represent they serve to give hope to the hopeless and a voice to the voiceless,” said Wilson.

Wilson said statewide, more than $32 million in grants was awarded to groups and non-profits.

He said a majority of the grants are federally funded.

The full list of Upstate award recipients is below: