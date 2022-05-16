LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Eight people have been arrested and charged following a recent slew of crimes in Laurens County.

On Friday, the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, South Carolina Law Enforcement Divison and the Department of Natural Resources were surveilling various areas of the county recently plagued by violence, property crimes and drug offenses.

As a result, the following people were arrested and charged:

Anthony Rashai Anderson (Source: Laurens County Sheriff’s Office)

Matthew Dale Allen (Source: Laurens County Sheriff’s Office)

Felicia Rene Mull (Source: Laurens County Sheriff’s Office)

Jacob Robert Farrow (Source: Laurens County Sheriff’s Office)

David Quindez Pulley (Source: Laurens County Sheriff’s Office)

Willie Earl Webb (Source: Laurens County Sheriff’s Office)

Freddie Eugene Massey (Source: Laurens County Sheriff’s Office)

Anthony Dennis Massey (Source: Laurens County Sheriff’s Office)

Anthony Rashai Anderson , of Laurens, was charged with contempt of court and second degree domestic violence.

Matthew Dale Allen , of Clinton, was charged with possession of meth.

Felicia Rene Mull , of Laurens, was charged with : possession of meth and possession of marijuana.

Jacob Robert Farrow , of Ware Shoals, was charged with trafficking in meth, manufacturing/distribution/possession of fentanyl/heroin, 2nd offense, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, unlawful carrying of a pistol, driving under suspension, possession of controlled substance 2nd offense and possession of schedule iii controlled substance 2nd offense.

David Quindez Pulley , of Laurens, was charged with weapons violation (SLED Warrant).

Willie Earl Webb, of Spartanburg, was charged with distribution of meth and possession of meth.

Freddie Eugene Massey , of Greenville, was charged with distribution of meth and possession of meth.

Anthony Dennis Massey, of Gray Court, was charged on distribution of meth and possession of meth.

“This is the result of the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office working with SLED and DNR to eliminate drugs off the streets of Laurens County,” Sheriff Don Reynolds said. “This is a constant battle and I’m proud of this effort.”