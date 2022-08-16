SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Catalytic converters were stolen from eight Department of Social Services vehicles over the weekend in Spartanburg County.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at 9:15 a.m. Monday to the Department of Social Services building located on Chesnee Highway

Once on scene, they spoke with an employee from DSS who said she was notified by the car washing service that several of the DSS vehicles had been damaged as the catalytic converters has been cut off of the exhaust systems.

The employee told deputies the incident happened between Friday evening and Monday morning.

Deputies said seven of the DSS vehicles were 2020 Nissan Rogues and one Ford Transit.

While investigating, deputies found two saw blades and a lighter.

This case remains under investigation by the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.