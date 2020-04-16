8 charged after 9 motorcycles stolen from Oconee Co. garage, deputies say

Top row (left to right): Hassie Tannery, David Grant, William Baker, and Stephen Oliver; Bottom row (left to right): Robert Tedford, Richard Shumsky, James Harju, Devin Talley (From: Oconee Co. Sheriff’s Office)

OCONEE CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies have charged eight people in connection with a garage burglary and theft of nine motorcycles in Oconee County.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a reported burglary at a garage on Petty Road Monday evening.

Investigators say nine motorcycles and some motorcycle parts were taken from the garage.

The sheriff’s office said deputies were called to a neighboring address on Petty Road where the caller had used a vehicle to block suspects from leaving with one of his vehicles.

Deputies say they arrested three people at that scene. Investigators were later able to charge five additional people in connection with the case.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said their investigation continues.

Suspects charged:

54-year-old Hassie Yvonne Tannery of Westminster

One count each of Housebreaking and Criminal Conspiracy

41-year-old Robert Louis Tedford of Seneca

One count each of Housebreaking and Criminal Conspiracy

57-year-old Stephen Ray Oliver of Seneca

One count each of Third Degree Burglary, Grand Larceny and Criminal Conspiracy

35-year-old David Thomas Grant of Seneca

One count each of Housebreaking and Criminal Conspiracy

30-year-old James Richard Harju of Westminster

One count each of Housebreaking and Criminal Conspiracy

35-year-old Devin Nathanial Talley of Seneca

One count of Possession of a Stolen Vehicle

52-year-old William Ward Baker of Seneca

One count each of Possession of a Stolen Vehicle and Criminal Conspiracy

34-year-old Richard William Shumsky of Seneca

One count each of Possession of a Stolen Vehicle and Criminal Conspiracy