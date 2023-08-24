SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Eight Upstate Sonic Drive-Ins violated child labor laws by allowing workers under the age of 16 to work longer and later than legally allowed.

According to the Department of Labor, Atticus Franchise Group LLC operates 60 Sonic Drive-In locations, including eight in South Carolina — employed 36 children, ages 14 and 15, to work illegally between March 2021 and October 2022 as follows:

After 7 p.m. between Labor Day and June 1.

Past 9 p.m. between June 1 and Labor Day.

More than 3 hours on a school day and more than 8 hours on a non-school day.

More than 18 hours during a school week.

The department fined Atticus Franchise Group with a $25,000 civil money penalty to address violations found at locations in Clinton, Gaffney, Greenville, Greenwood, Greer, Laurens and Simpsonville.

“Businesses that employ 14- and 15-year-olds must balance workplace experience with educational opportunities and be aware of the limits on these young workers’ job duties and hours,” said Wage and Hour Division District Director Jamie Benefiel in Columbia, South Carolina.

The department found 3497 Beaufort Limited Partnership and its corporate parent company, Boom Inc. operates Sonic Drive-In locations in Delaware, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia — employed 55 children, ages 14 and 15, to work outside of legally allowed hours.