LAURENS CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies found more than 800 grams of methamphetamine during an arrest Monday in connection with a domestic violence investigation in Laurens County.

Travis Jarnagin (From: Laurens Co. Sheriff’s Office)

According to the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were notified that a wanted person was located at a home on Patterson Drive.

Once they arrived at the home, deputies said they arrested 40-year-old Travis Aaron Jarnagin.

The sheriff’s office said Jarnagin was wanted on two counts of domestic violence by the Clinton Police Department.

During a search, deputies said they found a plastic container with around 40 grams of methamphetamine, along with a large amount of cash, in Jarnagin’s pocket.

Deputies said they were given consent to search a vehicle which Jarnagin had been inside and found more than 800 grams of methamphetamine.

Jarnagin was then charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more, by the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office.

Jarnagin is being held in the Laurens County Detention Center on $80,000 bond.