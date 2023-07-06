HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – An 82-year-old woman was found dead in Henderson County and deputies have charged one person with her murder.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called Thursday morning for a death investigation at a home on Regency Loop Drive in the Clear Creek community.

Investigators said they found 82-year-old Patricia Moniz dead at the scene and the circumstances surrounding her death were suspicious.

The sheriff’s office said evidence led them to arresting 35-year-old Amber Renee Nelson of Hendersonville.

Nelson was charged with felony murder and felony larceny of a motor vehicle.

She is being held at the Henderson County jail without bond.