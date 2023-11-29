Upstate S.C. (WSPA) – The public service commission of South Carolina announced that the Upstate is gaining a new area code.

If you’re picking up the phone to call someone in the Upstate you will soon have to dial all ten digits as a new area code of 821 will take effect in 2024.

South Carolina’s Office of Regulatory Staff said the Public Service Commission approved an area code overlay on September 27 that includes the cities of Greenville, Spartanburg, Anderson, and many other Upstate communities.

Due to growth in these areas officials said they will soon run out of available combinations of numbers with the 864 area code by 2025.

“I kind of want an 821 number, ” said Spartanburg resident Ryshaun Holmes. “What’s your number? 821-blah-blah-blah-blah-blah. Yeah, 821…I like it. I like it.”

When new numbers are assigned, the 821 area code will be used. All existing customers will keep their 864 area code.

“Basically, I am not worried about it,” Anderson Resident Patty Orr said. “I used to live down in the Pee Dee region. I can remember when we went from 803 to 843, so I’m used to that.”

South Carolina will now have six area codes.

With the addition of the second area code in the Upstate, ten-digit dialing will be required by everyone in the area.

According to the North American Numbering Plan Administrator, dialing 10 digits will be recommended beginning on January 19th and will be mandatory by July 19th.

“I think some people are going to get aggravated with that,” Orr said. “Just more numbers to punch in and I think they will be going ugh is it 864? Is it 839? Whatever. I think that is going to be the issue.”

The new area code will go into service on August 19th, 2024.

“We are known as the 864 of course but they gotta do what they got to do but, 821 I like it, I guess,” Holmes said.

If you’re interested in learning more about what officials are calling ‘Area Code Relief’, look for this story on WSPA.com.

According to the North American Numbering Plan Administration, the cost of calls that were local before the introduction of the new area code will remain local.