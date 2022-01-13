84-year-old woman dies after wrong-way crash on I-26 in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – An 84-year-old North Carolina woman died following a wrong-way crash Thursday afternoon on Interstate 26 in Spartanburg County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened just after 3:30 p.m. near exit 15 on I-26.

Troopers said a minivan was driving the wrong way in the westbound lanes and was struck by a tractor trailer.

The driver of the minivan was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 84-year-old Mildred Anne Seay of Columbus, NC.

The driver of the tractor trailer was not hurt in the crash.