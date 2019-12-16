85/385 Gateway Project now in final configuration, SCDOT says

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Officials say the 85/385 Gateway Project is now in it’s final traffic configuration.

According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation, the final lanes of the project were opened to traffic over the weekend.

The $300 million project has been underway since 2016 as construction crews reconfigured bridges to allow for better traffic flow through the interchange which sees upwards of 200,000 vehicles per day.

Motorists now have six lanes of traffic – three in each direction – on Interstate 385 from Simpsonville to downtown Greenville.

Interstate 85 has also been widened from Pelham Road to the I-385 interchange.

“This signature infrastructure project is designed to handle 350,000 vehicles per day in the future,” said Secretary of Transportation Christy Hall.

“The 85/385 Gateway Project fits handily into Governor McMaster’s priorities for sustained economic growth in our state.”

Work on the project will continue into 2020 as crews put the finishing touches on the interchange.