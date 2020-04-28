89-year-old dies following ATV crash in Anderson

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An 89-year-old man died Tuesday after being involved in an ATV crash on April 21.

John Daniel, of Anderson, was driving an ATV on Hwy 187 South at Busby Road when he was involved in a crash with a truck, according to Coroner Greg Shore.

Daniel was transported from the scene of the crash to Prisma Health via Lifeflight with multiple traumatic injuries die to force force trauma.

Daniel died from his injuries Tuesday morning just before 8:00 a.m.

The Anderson County Office of the Coroner and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating the crash.