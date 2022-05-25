LAURENS CO., SC (WSPA) – A Laurens County eighth grader was charged after school officials said a threat was made Wednesday evening.

According to Laurens County School District 55, police and district officials were notified about a “perceived threat” which was made in a social media chat between students at Sanders Middle School.

The district said that Laurens Police were able to identify all students involved and determine which student made the threat.

The student was charged with communicating threats, according to the district.

Laurens District 55 said the student will not return to school for the remainder of the school year.

“Please be assured that the safety of students and staff is a top priority in our school district,” said Superintendent Dr. Ameca Thomas. “We will not tolerate any threats to the safety of our school district.”