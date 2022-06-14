SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Brixmor Property Group is transforming a Spartanburg shopping center and bringing more shops to the area too.

Brixmor owns the Hillcrest Market Place shopping center along East Main Street and company leaders said it’s a popular stop for shoppers. They report the shopping center, with stores like Publix, Marshalls, and Petco, draws about 9,000 visits every day.

Now, an estimated $9.8 million project is underway to transform some of the storefronts, while adding new businesses to the center too. The former Stein Mart store is under construction and will be turned into a Ross Dress for Less and Five Below. Signs posted outside the construction site show the stores are ‘opening soon’ and hiring new employees.

Leaders then said the current Ross location and a former Office Depot building will be combined to create a new Hobby Lobby and additional retail space. They’re also adding several outparcel buildings, bringing in businesses like Tropical Smoothie Café.

A company spokesperson said some stores could open by the end of the year, but each retailer will announce its official opening dates. She also said the names of more new retailers coming to the shopping center will be announced when leases are finalized.