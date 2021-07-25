9 injured in crash on Wade Hampton Blvd. in Greer

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greer Police Department said nine people were injured in a crash on East Wade Hampton Boulevard Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded at about 12:15 p.m. to East Wade Hampton Boulevard near Arlington Road in reference to a three vehicle crash.

The police department said the initial investigation suggest that a Toyota Highlander was traveling north on Arlington Road when it ran a red light at the intersection of East Wade Hampton Boulevard and was hit by a GMC Yukon.

Each vehicle had three passengers.

After the Toyota Highlander was struck, a Hyundai Elantra was also hit, police said.

A passenager in the Toyota Highlander was flown to the hosptial with serious injuries.

Eight other individuals were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

