Jay’veon Johnson (From: Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office)

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies in Greenville County are searching for a 9-year-old boy who went missing late Friday afternoon.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said Jay’veon Johnson was last seen in the area of 300 Furman Hall Road around 5:50 p.m.

Johnson is 4’0″ tall and weighs 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing black pants and a yellow shirt without shoes.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office search and rescue team is actively looking for Johnson.

Anyone who sees Johnson should call 911 immediately.