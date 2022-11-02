GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies arrested 90 people in an initiative to curb street violence in Greenville County.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Hobart Lewis implemented a Uniform Patrol Violent Crime Initiative to curb shootings and violent crime in the county.

The objective was to identify and remove illegally possessioned weapons and narcotics from the streets.

During the four weeks, here are the results:

90 total arrests

11 guns seized

52 active warrants served

5 grams of fentanyl

40 grams of crack cocaine

146 grams of methamphetamine

1,296 grams of marijuana

2 stolen vehicle recoveries

The identities of those arrested were not shared with 7NEWS.