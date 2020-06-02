911 Cell Phone Bank program seeking old cell phones for McDowell Co. residents

McDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The nationwide 911 Cell Phone Bank program needs old cell phones to help vulnerable and needy residents in McDowell County.

The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office is an agency partner with the program.

The program has provided more than 100,000 devices to vulnerable and needy people nationwide, according to the sheriff’s office’s news release.

The old phones will be reprogrammed to dial 911 only and distributed to needy residents at no cost, according to the sheriff’s office.

Phones can be dropped off at the sheriff’s office, located at 593 Spaulding Road in Marion, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

