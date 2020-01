GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office says Verizon customers living in unincorporated areas of the county are unable to call 911.

Any Verizon customers who need emergency assistance are asked to call 864-271-5210 then select option 8 to speak to a dispatcher.

The sheriff’s office said Verizon is aware of the issue and is working on a fix.

The outage does not affect those living within the cities and towns inside Greenville.