PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Pickens County elementary school was on temporary lockdown Thursday afternoon after a student reported seeing a suspicious person in the woods behind the playground.

According to the Pickens Police Department, a student at Hagood Elementary School reported to a teacher that they saw a man coming out of the woods and onto the school property with a gun.

The teacher contacted officials and the students were brought inside the building.

While officers were canvassing the area, they found Dalton Brooks, 24, of Pickens, with methamphetamine, marijuana and a hatchet. Police said Brooks appeared to be under the influence of a drug at the time of the arrest.

Brooks was charged with possession of methamphetamine, but police said he could face additional charges.

This case remains under investigation by the Pickens Police Department.