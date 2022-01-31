Woman sentenced to 7-10 years in prison on fentanyl trafficking charges

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A Brevard woman was sentenced to 7-10 years in prison on fentanyl trafficking charges.

According to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, Taylor Joyce Gettinger, 29, has pled guilty to felony fentanyl trafficking charges. Gettinger was arrested by the Sheriff’s Community Enforcement Team (SCET) deputies with the BCSO in February of 2021 while in possession of:

1.08 pounds of fentanyl (494 grams)

17 grams of methamphetamine

20 grams of marijuana

$54,213

The charges brought by the sheriff’s office in February of 2022 included nine felony drug charges, officials said. Since 2013, she has also been arrested by the Asheville Police Department numerous times on assault, larceny and drug charges, including assault with a deadly weapon.